SA Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe Tests Covid Positive

By Staff Reporter

SOUTH Africa’s Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe has tested positive for Covid-19.

According to a statement issued by Minister in the Presidency Modli Gungubele, Mantashe tested positive Saturday after experiencing mild symptoms.

“Minister Mantashe is in good spirits and he is currently in self-isolation,” reads the statement.

The government has urged South Africans to vaccinate and remain disciplined in observing all Covid-19 safety protocols to ensure a safe and joyful festive season with family and friends.

In July this year, he and his wife, Nolwandle Mantashe contracted coronavirus.

Media Liaison Officer Nathi Shabangu explained, “He’s working from home, obviously he’ll have the assistance of the deputy minister. At the moment he is well and able to do his work.”

South Africa President Cyril Ramaphosa is also receiving treatment for mild Covid-19 symptoms after testing positive last Sunday.

The South African presidency said Ramaphosa fell unwell after leaving a state memorial service in honour of former deputy president FW de Klerk in Cape Town earlier that day.