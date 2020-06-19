Shock As 62 People Test Covid-19 Positive In One Day, Cases Rise to 463

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE Thursday recorded its first highest number of confirmed Covid-19 infections when 62 people tested positive, bringing the figure to 463, the health ministry has confirmed.

“62 cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Thursday. These include returnees from South Africa (24), United States (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3), and 20 local cases and all are isolated,” the ministry said in its daily update.

Active Covid-19 cases are now at 396 with Harare recording the highest number, at 143.

“Nine cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are on-going to establish the source of infection for the other 11 local cases. As at 18 June 2020, Zimbabwe had 463 confirmed cases, including 63 recoveries and four deaths.”