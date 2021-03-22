South Africa Sells Million AstraZeneca Vaccine Doses To AU

The vaccine — procured by SA earlier this year — was found to have limited efficacy against mild and moderate disease caused by the Covid-19 variant dominant in the country.

“In the past weeks, the department has had to ensure that all member states identified by the AU vaccine acquisition team as recipients of the vaccines are compliant and have obtained all regulatory approvals, permits and licences to roll out the vaccines in their respective countries,” health minister Zweli Mkhize said.

He said the full purchase amount for the vaccines was received by the department last Monday.

“The AU and SA teams then ensured that all logistical arrangements are in place for the shipment of the vaccines.”

Mkhize said the first batch of vaccines that will be delivered will benefit nine member states.

“The balance will be collected this week to be delivered to five other countries.”