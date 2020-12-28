South Africa’s Covid-19 Infections Breach 1 Million Mark

Spread This News











SABC

South Africa’s COVID-19 cases have breached the one million mark, after recording 9 502 new cases on Sunday.

The country now has 1 004 413 COVID-19 cases.

A total of 214 new deaths have also been recorded, bring total COVID-19 related deaths to 26 735.

Most of the new fatalities are from the Eastern Cape, which has recorded 123 new deaths.

“Regrettably, today we report 214 COVID-19 related deaths: Eastern Cape 123, Gauteng 17, KwaZulu-Natal 13, Northern Cape five and Western Cape 56. This brings the total to 26 735 deaths. We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased,” reads in part the statement from the Department of Health released on Sunday evening.

South Africa has conducted 6 445 318 tests, with 29 494 conducted in the last 24-hour cycle.

The private sector accounts for 58% (3 742 167) of total tests, while the public sector accounts for 42% (2 703 151).

The country has recorded 844 874 recoveries, bringing the recovery rate to 84.1%.

The Health Department has reiterated its call for South Africans to continue observing COVID-19 safety protocols, which include the wearing of mask, regular handwashing and social distancing.