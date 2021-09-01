Sports Cinemas, Gyms, Reopen

Spread This News











By Thandiwe Garusa

GOVERNMENT Tuesday approved the reopening of gyms and resumption of sporting activities to vaccinated clients.

Addressing journalists Tuesday, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said all clients and staff members must be vaccinated against Covid-19.

“Cinemas and theatres can now allow 50% sitting capacity of vaccinated clients and that all workers who work there should be vaccinated,” she said.

“National art galleries across the country must be opened to vaccinated clients only and once again all the workers who work there should be vaccinated.

“The resumption of sporting activities subject to strict observance of Covid-19 prevention measurement protocols should actually be done.

“Attended stuff should also be vaccinated,” Mutsvangwa said.

She added: “For all local activities in which the participants are below the age of 14, they shall in all cases be checked for Covid-19 symptoms, have regular temperature checks, and follow all the social distancing protocols.

“Athletes or children aged 14 to 18 years are highly recommended to get vaccinated and the national sports associations should work with the Sports and Recreation Commission to get this done.

“Gymnasia, health spas, and fitness centres be opened only to vaccinated clientele. All sports clubs must ensure that their coaches, managers, and any supporting staff are vaccinated.