Television star, Kimberly Jayde tackles mental health

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

SOUTH AFRICAN based television personality and model, Kimberly Jayde Robinson is using her social media platforms to shed light on the topical issue of mental health.

The Zimbabwean born award winning host took to her Instagram page to share an inspirational message on mental health and several tips on how to overcome the problem.

While it is currently mental health awareness week – 13 to 19 May – in the US, the message passed is relevant to the whole world.

The days were set aside to educate and promote one’s mental wellbeing.

“Its #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek in the US, but the message is a global one!

“Anxiety, depression and suicide is on the rise among teenagers and the youth and social media is a major reason why!!”

Kim Jayde, as Robinson is affectionately known, set off alarm bells among her followers warning against cyber bullies.

“We are either bullied online or constantly feeling like we need to meet the ridiculous standards of perfection we see on Instagram!

“Slide to see some great tips of what to do when you’re feeling down.

“My favourite one is turn off social media till you feel a bit better,” she wrote.

The 28 year old MTVBase Africa presenter suggested reaching out for help from family and organisations when battling mental health illness.

“Please know you ARE NOT ALONE! Reach out for help & if you can’t talk to a friend/family member there are organisations that will help you free of charge.”

A number of researches have highlighted a concurrence in the advent of social media and mental health problems varying from depression, anxiety, low self-esteem and in some cases suicide.