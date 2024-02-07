Spread This News

Owing to its widespread availability and accessible nature, gaming activities have become popular all over the world. In particular, gaming has skyrocketed in popularity in Africa with plenty of games to choose from for African gamers. In fact, Africa’s gaming market is expected to top $1 billion in 2024 with this figure to increase in the coming years. In this context, it is worth exploring the most popular video games to play in Africa to see if they are worth checking out.

Firstly, Africa’s gaming market is incredibly successful at the moment with many Africans interested in the prospect of gaming. One genre of gaming that is favoured among African players is slingo games . Slingo is an online single and multi-player game that fuses together features and rules of slots and bingo. Slingo has acquired popularity due to its enthralling gameplay and exciting rewards. This unique combination provides players a new and fun gaming experience, becoming favoured with both bingo fans and slot game players. As online casinos are typically the only type of online gambling that is legal in Africa, African players are able to play Slingo without worrying about breaking any rules.

Furthermore, as mobile gaming has become one of the preferred ways of gaming in Africa, many games that can be played on smartphones have become popular. For example, Call of Duty: Mobile has become well loved among African gamers as it is able to give them a similar gaming experience as they would have on a gaming console. The game offers a wide range of multiplayer modes, including classic team deathmatch, battle royale, and unique seasonal events . With stunning visuals and seamless gameplay, this game even allows gamers to build a community with others.

Moreover, while Grand Theft Auto games have made a name for themselves all over the world, it is especially loved in Africa. While some of the earlier versions of this game have been received well in Africa, GTA V is the most played GTA game in Africa. One of the drawing factors of this game is the fact that it comes with an open world that players can explore while also completing different missions to progress the story.

In addition, gamers all over the world are familiar with ‘League of Legends’. Ever since its creation in 2009, this game has soared to new heights particularly in Africa. As a multiplayer online battle game set in an arena, this game gives people a sense of community. The idea of the game is for two teams of five players to guard their territory and attempt to gain power over the other team’s Nexus which each team has. Not only does this game allow gamers to forge connections with others, but it is also free to play meaning that African players ca have fun at no extra cost.

Of course, ‘Garena Free Fire’ can also be played by gamers in Africa due it how accessible it is and it has become a favourite in Nigeria in particular. As free to play battle royale game, this game has been optimised to play on mobiles meaning that it can be enjoyed at any time and in any location. For those who want to play a game in between other activities, this game also has a short match option meaning that they can have a quick and fun gameplay session. ‘Garena Free Fire’ has also been promoted by many Nigerian influencers which has permitted a thriving community around the game in Nigeria and Africa in general.

Another game that is well liked in Africa is ‘Dota 2’ which is a multiplayer online arena game. After its release in 2013, it appeals to those who have a competitive nature as they are required to compete in one-on-one matches in order to protect their territory and win the game. Similarly, the FIFA franchise has also made a name for itself in Africa as there are many sports fans in the area. Ever since its release in 1993, the game has steadily become more popular all over the world but has particularly proliferated in African regions after South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup. On top of this, FIFA is also accessible on a variety of platforms including consoles such as PlayStation, Xbox or even a PC allowing gamers to take charge of their own gaming experience.

Ultimately, there are a myriad of popular games that are available to play in Africa. From casino games such as Slingo to popular video games such as Call of Duty, there are endless opportunities in Africa for those who are interested in gaming. With gaming figures that are higher than ever, these figures are also expected to soar in the future. As more people are also beginning to rely on mobile phones in Africa, the number of mobile gamers should also increase.