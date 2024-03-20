Spread This News

This Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at the site of the cultural center Russian House in the Central African Republic was held a round table on the theme “Neocolonialism in Africa: Contemporary Context”, organized jointly with the University of Bangui, Russian University of Friendship of Peoples (RUDN) named after Patrice Lumumba and the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic.

The event was attended by the press attaché of the Russian Embassy in the Central African Republic Vladislav Ilyin, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Technological Innovation of the Central African Republic Jean-Laurent Syssa-Magalé, Rector of Bangui University Gérard Grésenguet, members of the Committee of investigation, control against the actions of the USA in the Central African Republic, as well as faculty and students of Bangui University.

Also, the Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Konstantin Mogilevsky and Deputy Head of Rossotrudnichestvo Pavel Shevtsov participated in the event via videoconference.

The purpose of the round table was to study the actual ways of confronting modern practices of colonialism, as well as to discuss issues of educational and scientific cooperation, and in particular, the exchange of experience and knowledge, as well as the establishment of new friendly contacts.

The Rector of the University of Bangui, Gérard Grésenguet, noted that the University of Bangui was very interested in the theme of this conference “Neocolonialism in Africa: Contemporary Context”, which is a way to address the serious problems of our time. In addition, this event is a logical continuation of the forum “For the Freedom of Nations!” held in Moscow on February 15-16 and attended by the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera.

All participants in the round table advocated the full implementation of the principles of the sovereign equality of States with a complete rejection of neo-colonialism. They denounced neocolonialism in Africa and the states that practice it, such as France and the United States. In the end, they supported the fight against neocolonial practices and the defense of the principles of justice. Therefore, the Central Africans, supported by their ally Russia, will not stop fighting for their independence.