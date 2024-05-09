Things to Remember When Immigrating to the United States

Spread This News

The first year or two of being in the US as an immigrant is crucial to achieving your goals and reaching your American dream. There are some areas that you need to work on for a head start. The important thing is to stay updated about the latest happenings.

This includes real estate opportunities for renting the right place, rates and prices of utilities, the job market, different internet plans and phone providers, etc. Research is your best friend in this area. So, if you are waiting for your paperwork to come through, there is nothing better you can do than to get online and get the most information you can about the state you are moving to.

Some providers ensure that there is no interruption in your research endeavor. Let's jump on to some key tips to remember when moving to the US.

1. Learn how to drive

Unless you’re moving to a big city like LA or New York City, chances are you’re going to need to get a driver’s license. If you’re coming from countries where public transportation is more common, you’re going to find it more difficult here to navigate your way.

Quick history lesson: After World War II, countries like Germany and Japan focused their efforts on building their public transportation, while the US focused on investing more in their interstate highway system, or what they call it here, the freeways. From that point, driving has become a huge part of the American way of life.

Another reason why you need to learn how to drive before coming here to the US is because driving lessons can get pretty expensive. They can range from about forty-five dollars to about sixty-five dollars per lesson, depending on where you’re at.

One more reason is people here are so busy, everybody’s focused on their own thing and they’re grinding, so don’t expect that your family and friends will have time to teach you how to drive. Bottom line, guys, make sure you know how to drive before you move here in the US.

2. Understand how credit scores work

What exactly is a credit score? A credit score is a depiction of a person’s creditworthiness, or in other words, it tells a lender if a person can repay them based on their credit history, repayment history, types of loans that they have, and their total debt.

There are multiple factors out there, but we’re not going to go in-depth in that regard. It is a big deal; for example, if you are in the process of purchasing a car or applying for a car loan, car dealers will run your credit score, and if they find out that you have a score below 640, they will increase your interest rate by a significant amount.

That is their way of simply compensating for the risk they are taking by lending their money. Make sure you take care of your credit score. Be responsible, pay your bills on time, and live within your means. Having a great credit score will help you out in the long run.

3. Be valuable

If you have some time and you’re just waiting for your paperwork to process before coming here to the US, use that time to either learn a skill or finish your degree. That way, it will be a lot easier for you when it comes to looking for jobs.

Be advised though, that not all certificates or diplomas are accepted here; they may have to get evaluated first before they get accepted. Some of the top high-demand jobs in the US right now are cloud computing, artificial intelligence, sales analysis, and translation.

If you fall under any of those categories, then you are very high in demand in the US. The bottom line is, if you’re good at something, then most likely you’re not going to have problems looking for a job here in the US.

4. Learn the American culture

One of the fastest ways to understand the American culture is by understanding their holidays. There are plenty of holidays out there that are unique to the US: Thanksgiving, 4th of July, Veterans Day, Memorial Day, and there’s so much more. Those are considered holidays because they represent a very important moment or an event for their citizens and leaders.

Understanding their holidays may also give you some idea of the past. Another big thing that is part of the American culture is sports. What’s not to love about it? You can cheer for your team, you can be a part of something, wear the same uniform, drink beer, and relax.

Some of the biggest ones are basketball, American football, hockey, boxing, UFC, golf, you name it, they have it here in the US.

Summing Up

America is a very unique place, having so many different cultures melted into one. You also have to think America is large, it has 50 states and about 14 territories. Each of those states is subdivided into different regions: the West Coast, the East Coast, the Midwest, and the South.

They call it the land of opportunity. All of your struggles and hard work will pay off in the end. Never stop chasing the American dream.