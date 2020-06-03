Three More Test Covid-19 Positive Tuesday As Figures Rise To 206

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THREE more Zimbabweans have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 206 as of Tuesday.

The Ministry of Health announced in its daily Covid-19 update that the three cases were two returning citizens from Botswana and a local resident.

“Three cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These are returnees from Botswana (2) and one local case who are all isolated. The local case is a contact of a known confirmed case,” the ministry said in its update.