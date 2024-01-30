Top 4 Editing Tips to Polish Your Writing for Clarity and Impact

Spread This News

When it comes to writing, there are a few of your writing heroes you follow up with! You enjoy their writing, sentence structure and how they convey their thoughts into these meaningful words! But you might be shocked that even their writing is the same as yours!

Indeed, the final draft comes better, but the first draft can be clumsy, flabby, and challenging to read. But what exactly makes their writing so efficient, smooth, and transparent regarding the final draft? It’s the art of editing, the efforts they put into proofreading their paper!

Most of the writing has typographical, spelling, grammatical, and punctuation errors. If you don’t learn to edit or proofread your content, you might always be in the same place! The editing practice refines your content to make it sound better and improvised!

When it comes to writing, your first draft should never be the final draft! Instead, it is just the beginning. After the first draft, your content goes through editing in the writing process and proofreading to transform it into accurate quality content. Many prefer hiring a copy editor, a freelancer, a professional proofreader, or an assignment helper to refine their writing approaches.

But it can’t always be the case where you go, ‘I’ll pay someone to write my paper !’. And even if you do, there must be an addition of your own tone to make your writing personalized!

Luckily, you don’t have to be the one to hire one of these professionals. There are basic rules and steps for editing that can help you transform your unremarkable draft into a perfect piece of content.

In this article, we will be your companion in listing some of the most effective strategies for proofreading and editing.

Tip 1: Don’t Add Empty Filler Words

The first tip in editing writing is not to fill it up with empty words!

Grammar is literary constructions, beginning with words here, it or there followed by a verb form!

Some of the most common constructions in writing are it is, it was, it won’t, it takes and more.

While they might be an addition to a sentence, these structures add up by weakening your writing. They sift the emphasis away from the actual divers. These words also require additional support, like who, that, and when, which further contributes to diluting your writing.

Here’s an example:

There are some writers who can improve their writing.

In this case, there is, and who is, an addition to the sentence that diversifies the whole focus.

Instead, the writing could’ve been just the combination of words. ‘Few writers can improve their writing.’

While this sentence structure might seem like a few errors, it makes your writing very basic. It’s not possible to completely remove the use of the sentence structure, but it’s best to use it only when it adds up in a sentence instead of taking the whole flow.

Tip 2: Avoid Using Weak Verbs

Weak verbs usually sound like grammar expletives and create an impairing sentence structure .

So, instead of using these wimpy words in your writing, you can replace them with a powerful alternative!

Here are a few examples:

She is writing – she writes

People are in love with him – people love him

She is aware that people hate her – she knows people hate her

Other verbs, besides to-be verbs, also lack strengths, which is why you can use alternative verbs that express the same action better!

Give out – offer

Make it clearer – clarify

Come to understand – know

These are just a few examples, but in writing, these sentence structures make your writing bland, which is why it’s important that you replace them with verbs that just make sense and are shorter.

Tip 3: Avoid Using Weak Phrases in the Introduction

Introduction is the heart of the writing, and we know it. It can grasp the focus and attention of the readers to continue the piece of writing further or exit the page! So, it’s important that your intro or description can hook the reader.

Strong adjectives can strengthen the strength of your writing. So, you must avoid using them at all costs. The descriptions must be short and sweet and avoid using certain words like really and very – they are considered weak adjectives!

Here are a few examples:

really good – great

very bad – worse

very small – tiny

Instead of having to tell really or very in your writing, you can give your writing more impact by using stronger alternatives!

Dirty – filthy

tired- exhausted

happy- thrilled

One proofreading writing process can be looking out for the synonyms of the given words to ensure you’re conveying the right word without repetition.

Tip 4: Avoid Long Sentence Structure

Gone are the days when readers preferred reading chunks of paragraphs right in the intro to grasp the information!

In the present, readers have limited time and patience for lengthy content. If your writing doesn’t have a hook, it will take a minute for readers to exit the page, blog or even the book!

So, instead of going for a long sentence structure, you can select something short and sweet!

Surely, there can be cases where long sentence structure can be a must! But, in most cases, it’s suggested we avoid them.

One way to shorten your sentence is to avoid the flabby words and phrases from your writing.

For example:

But the matter of the fact is – you can just use but and remove the phrase the matter of the fact!

Editing is necessary – absolutely is an additional verb that is not reasonably necessary in this sentence.

These are just a few examples of cutting to the word length and being exact and appropriate about what you’re trying to say! Editing in writing is not just writing out for a grammatical error but ensuring that your content has a new level of improvement in all aspects.

Wrapping Up

Improving your writing is a continuous journey requiring dedication and practice. No writer was smooth with their writing from the very first! The writing hero you look up to also had their fair share of struggle to develop the writing pieces they craft today! You can be like them (or even better) by considering the power of editing and proofreading. In this article, we listed a few editing steps and tips.

Considering these tips, you can significantly improve your writing skills.

The first step toward editing and proofreading is understanding the basic rules, proofreading diligently, strengthening the sentence structure, avoiding common mistakes, and expanding your vocabulary.

You can be assured of improving your writing with the effort you put into practicing, editing, and proofreading it.