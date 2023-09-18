Top Online iGaming Myths Debunked

Spread This News

Video games are a lot of fun, many Zimbabweans will agree on that one. Still, there is no denial that the gamers themselves have to face a lot of stereotypes. Gamers are misunderstood by many and this article is meant to debunk some of the iGaming myths out there.

If you’ve come across these stereotypes, then let’s tell you that we’re about to challenge them. Let’s head to the world of online gaming and get rid of some myths. Although there are a lot more gaming myths out there, we believe these are the 5 most important ones.

1. People Who Play Video Games Are Antisocial

Are gamers antisocial? This is actually one of the most heard stereotypes when it comes to people who enjoy video games. Online gaming is such a huge industry today with modern productions meeting Hollywood standards, so it’s fair to say that video games have reached a much more mainstream audience in recent decades. Online video games, therefore do not stand for antisocial behaviour or introversion as some would refer to it to.

In fact, many games today are so-called multiplayer games, designed for teams, often referred to as clans, which require social interaction. This interaction can take place both in online settings and during physical encounters. The iGaming community is known to be international and many members of clans speak multiple languages making them a lot more communicative than most native English speakers.

With tournaments organised in especially Europe, Asia, and North-America, eGaming events draw the crowds as well with thousands of people at the live gaming events and sometimes millions of fans enjoying live streams. Online gambling is a way to socialise, connect, get together, and build communities.

2. People Who Play Games Are Lazy

Are gamers lazy? It’s an overall misconception that gamers are lazy as the games are traditionally played at home. Video games, especially the ones focussed on strategies, require intelligence, assertiveness, and problem-solving. The success of many games are based on team-efforts which means that every member of a clan needs to focus on their responsibilities. Not doing so will affect the team’s outcome. The misconception that players are lazy is caused due to the idea that the common belief is that gamers dedicate all their time to games without having any sense of other obligations or responsibilities. In the end, it’s all a matter of balance, knowing when to stop playing games. As long as the time spent on playing video games is limited, gamers will not fall into laziness.

3. People Who Play Games Are Violent

Are gamers violent? We’ve all seen games that have war themes or require that the player uses a weapon. With so much widespread attention for these types of games in mainstream media, it won’t come as a surprise that there have been a lot of studies about this particular topic. Many studies have overturned this myth, not being able to accept the hypothesis that there is a direct link between online gaming and real-world violence.

Whilst some research has found correlations between aggressive behaviour and violent video games, correlations are considered insignificant. It’s essential that online video games are seen as leisure and entertainment. Let’s not forget that the shooting games are meant for overage players with children not being allowed to purchase video games that are considered too violent. It is of course the responsibility of the parent or caretaker to see what kind of games their kids are playing.

4. Only Men Play Video Games

Do only men play video games? Like with many other gender based stereotypes it is not true anymore that all players are male. Some sources reveal that 48% of all players in the United States are women, although there will be differences between countries, age groups, and other factors. It nonetheless shows that women have become very active and this trend is believed to continue in the next few years. This percentage will especially rise in lesser developed countries with more and more people getting access to online gaming.

On the whole, producers of video games, and gaming communities have become more inclusive and welcoming to all sorts of players. This explains why software developers have focussed on delivering varied characters with the same being true for game themes. There has also been a growing movement to give female players a stage in eGaming events and gaming institutions. The outdated stereotype that video games are only played by men is not accurate as women are represented across all themes and platforms.

5. Video Games Are A Waste of Time

Are video games a waste of time? This is quite an easy stereotype to tackle as anyone who sees what video games are capable of from an audiovisual standpoint will understand that we’re talking about multi million projects here. Games are produced by major gaming studios making video games just as fun as watching a movie. If one considers watching a film a waste of time, he or she will probably consider video games a waste of time too. The same is true for online casino games such as poker or slot machines. This is also a billion dollar industry with newly launched brands being offered by stock listed casino operators.

Most people, however, will agree that apart from being part of a global industry, that both movies and video games are a way to relax. Just like films, video games can be less or more interesting depending on the theme or story. Video games can also be engaging from an intellectual and emotional point of view. At the same time, every productive person needs a time to relax and seek entertainment as a way to stay productive in other fields.