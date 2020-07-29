Trevor Noah ‘Blessed & Fulfilled’ After Scoring Six Emmy Nominations With ‘The Daily Show’

Spread This News











TimesLive

SA comedian Trevor Noah is on cloud nine after he and his late night show, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, scored six nominations at this year’s prestigious Emmy Awards.

The nominees were announced on Tuesday evening, with Trevor credited for his writing and hosting on The Daily Show.

The award-winning show picked up nominations in the Variety Talk Series, Writing for a Variety Series, Directing for a Variety Series, Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special, Picture Editing for Variety Programming, and Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series categories.

Trevor took to Instagram to celebrate the nominations, posting a picture of himself looking tired but happy.

“Tired and scruffy but blessed and fulfilled. Truly incredible to see The Daily Show team nominated for six Emmys this year! Is this even real life? Thank you the Television Academy for the honour!”

The star won a Best Short Form Variety Series Emmy in 2017 for his The Daily Show segment Between the Scenes.

This year’s Emmy Awards will take place on September 20, with Jimmy Kimmel set to host the live ceremony.

It is unclear what format the award show will take this year amid the Covid-19 pandemic. The awards are split into the Primetime Emmy Awards, which feature 26 categories from acting to writing and programming, and the Creative Arts Emmys, which honour technical achievements including cinematographers, casting directors and sound editors.

Local fans and celebs joined those around the world in flooding social media with messages congratulating Trevor and his show for the nominations.

“Always making South Africa proud! Continue to soar,” Nandi Madida wrote.

Trevor’s close friend Khaya Dlanga simply wrote: “You got this”.

Fellow comedian Celeste Ntuli said: “Congratulations!”