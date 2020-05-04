Trevor Noah is paying ‘Daily Show’ staffers’ salaries out of his own pocket

Spread This News











Channel24

South African comedian Trevor Noah is reportedly paying the salaries of 25 staffers at The Daily Show who have been furloughed as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Variety reports that Trevor Noah is paying the monthly salaries of 25 members of The Daily Show (DStv 122) out of his own pocket.

He reportedly told staffers that he would continue to personally pay their salaries until The Daily Show returns to normal production from its New York studio.

“These are the people who have been on the show with Trevor from day one and help him put on the show,” a source told the publication, saying “Trevor is personally covering their salaries until the production business opens again. He respects his crew tremendously and feels it’s only right that they get through this together.”

This week the temporarily renamed The Daily Social Distancing Show was extended from 30 to 45 minutes.

It will be the first time in the 24-year history of The Daily Show that episodes will be longer says Comedy Central in a statement.

“The news of supersized Daily Show episodes comes at a moment in time when viewers are heading to host Trevor Noah not just for satire and escapism, but also for an honest point of view and as a source of trustworthy information.”

This week is the sixth week of The Daily Social Distancing Show that Trevor Noah now anchors from his home without the help of a live audience or the New York-based studio.