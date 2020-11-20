Trevor Noah, New Bae Minka Kelly Could Moving In Together

Spread This News











IOL

IT appears that things are getting serious between “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah and “Charlie’s Angels” actress and model Minka Kelly.

The two are reportedly looking for a house together.

On the latest episode of “The Wendy Williams Show”, the talk show host reported that Noah and Kelly were dating and were recently spotted on a house-hunting adventure.

“… he (Noah) is dating Minka Kelly. Well, they are very serious,” says Wendy Williams.

She added: “If you know anything about Noah … you’ll know that he likes a solid a relationship, he’s not the dating type, he says that, he’s been saying that for years … these two are looking for a house together in LA.

“They are not married, they’re not engaged.”

Although the “Son of Patricia” star and Kelly have yet to confirm their relationship, in August PEOPLE reported that Noah and Kelly were romantically involved.

“They’re very happy,” an insider told PEOPLE. “It’s a very serious relationship,” the source added.

In September, the celebrity news publication shared a photograph of Noah and Kelly walking into Noah’s flat in New York City.

In the photograph, the actress is seen with a backpack and other pieces of luggage. Noah stands beside her, along with a small puppy on a leash.

The South African-born comedian and TV personality has kept his love life under wraps since splitting from singer Jordyn Taylor.

The pair broke up in 2018 after dating for four years.

Taylor broke the news during a Q&A Instagram live session in 2019.

“Do you love Trevor Noah?,” asked an Instagram user.

Taylor replied: “Of course I love him. How could you not love him? I love him so much but you guys should know we broke up this past summer, but yeah I love him.”