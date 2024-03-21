UFC Africa Rising: Dricus Du Plessis Paves the Path Forward

Spread This News

In recent years, the UFC has become a leading organization in combat sports, showcasing the best mixed martial arts talents worldwide in almost weekly spectacles to a growing legion of loyal and adoring fans. And some of its brightest stars have been proudly flying the flag for Africa, like Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman, holding UFC championship belts for lengthy stints.

Nevertheless, current UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis is paving the way forward for the first UFC event in Africa, particularly in his home nation of South Africa. It looks set to take the sport to new heights on the African continent, something we will delve deeper into during this article.

The African Venue: Capetown Stadium (DHL Stadium)

Top UFC odds fans seem to think that the Capetown Stadium, or the DHL Stadium as it’s known, will likely host the first-ever African UFC event: a homecoming for Dricus Du Plessis in South Africa. Standing in the way is whether Dana White, the UFC president, would favor the outdoor stadium for an event, with the American multi-millionaire usually opting for indoor arenas to host his fighting events.

That being said, the stir of anticipation of a UFC event being held in Africa has never looked more likely, and with Du Plessis leading the charge, African fight fans have a worthy warrior in its corner who looks likely to hold the belt for several years, given his current winning-record since joining the UFC.

Emerging Markets: The Strategic Significance of UFC’s African Expansion

Africa is one of the many emerging markets the UFC is looking to tap into to extend its rapid expansion. For example, the premier martial arts organization already holds events in Europe, South America, and the Middle East, alongside multiple shows in the United States and North America.

A step into Africa now seems likely, considering Du Plessis’ rise and star and the growing interest in an event across the continent due to the Africans’ bruising win over Sean Strickland at UFC 297. It just so happens that Du Plessis’ home nation of South Africa may be the best-suited country on the continent to host a UFC event due to the country’s robust infrastructure and previous history of hosting massive sporting events such as the rugby and football world cups.

Rising Star: Unveiling the Phenomenon of Dricus Du Plessis

So, who is the South African Phenomenon taking over the UFC and flying the flag for Africa? Dricus Du Plessis made his way to the premier MMA fighting competition the hard way. Hailing from Welkom, South Africa, he fought on local cards, building his resume and credentials before getting his shot in the UFC.

He made his octagon debut on October 20, 2020, and has since recorded massive wins against Robert Whittaker, Darren Till, and most recently, Sean Strickland, becoming the first-ever South African UFC champion. Du Plessis looks set to create even more history if he brings the UFC to the African continent to headline its first-ever event. He’s on a nine-fight win streak with nine knockout wins and ten submissions wins throughout his career. Du Plessis has only lost twice in his fighting career, his last coming in 2014 to UFC veteran Garreth McLellan. However, Du Plessis had only been a pro for a year.

Calendar Considerations: When Might a UFC Africa Event Happen?

With Du Plessis fighting only recently, no current date is set for a UFC Africa. However, it will be up to UFC president Dana White and his colleagues to sort out a potential venue and date that would accommodate Du Plessis as the headliner and a host of other UFC stars who want to be part of the event.

As the first-ever UFC event on the African continent, there would likely be extra time and assessments needed than if a country or continent had previously hosted events for the organization, making the process a bit more timely than usual. Nevertheless, this means UFC Africa should be picture-perfect on fans’ screens.

Global Influence: Exploring the Potential Impact of a UFC Africa Event

A UFC Africa event would mark a milestone moment for the organization and the sport of MMA. For example, it highlights the sport’s growing influence in nations across the globe and its appeal to the masses. Furthermore, it will likely inspire more Africans to get involved in the sport, whether for fun or to try and make it as a professional.

Unlocking the African continent could prove to be a jackpot moment for the UFC. With plenty of untapped talent on its shores, countries like South Africa, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and more may be home to the next MMA star that no one currently knows or has heard of, and bringing an event to the continent will only help unveil this to the world.