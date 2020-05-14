UK based Zimbabwean woman dies of coronavirus

Spread This News











A United Kingdom based Zimbabwean woman has died of coronavirus with popular radio personality Ezra Tshisa Sibanda pouring out on how her family has been tormented by death.

Nothando Mafu, died in the UK on Monday, becoming another sad statistic to a surging number of Zimbabweans who have succumbed to the dreaded disease in one of the world’s most dangerous territories in terms of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Said Sibanda in an emotional Facebook post, “Tragedy has really hit the Mafu family, just last January 2019, they lost their mother, followed by their brother and then Brother’s daughter and this makes 4 people in a space of 16 months.”

The late Mafu had her wedding that was set for South Africa postponed because of the coronavirus induced lockdown.

Sibanda continued, “We take comfort that Nothando lived and was a shining beacon to many who knew her. The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted.”

Mafu was among some UK based Zimbabweans who had contributed towards the refurbishment of Bulawayo’s Thorngrove Hospital which is being upgraded to meet the standards of a coronavirus treatment centre.

“She was just a happy girl and loved everyone!” said the former Radio 2 presenter.

THE strangest feeling you will probably ever have is willing someone you love to die. The death of our dear sister and friend Nothando Mafu has completely shocked and ripped our hearts apart, so many people still cant believe she is gone. The notorious disease Coronavirus has taken a selfless, kind hearted human being, an amazing woman who always preached peace, loved life and one of the nicest human beings around. I last spoke to her when she called thanking me for fundraising for Thorngrove Hospital and donated £51 in support of the project. She said “kumele sizenzele into zakithi” and we spoke at length about her cancelled wedding. She was just a happy girl and loved everyone!

Tragic has really hit the Mafu family, just last January 2019, they lost their mother, followed by their brother and then Brother’s daughter and this makes 4 people in a space of 16 months. This is so so painful and I’m heartbroken for this family which is experiencing such bad luck. Why is this evil tormenting the Mafu family, they are simple good people and dont deserve this pain? Nothando was hit hard by the death of her mother and always spoke highly about her and would have loved to see her mum attend her wedding which was scheduled for last month in South Africa. It was cancelled and postponed because of the lockdown. We were all ready for the big day but evil had its own plan and that plan was to take away the super woman from us.

We take comfort that Nothando lived and was a shinning beacon to many who knew her. The only way to get over a death is by seeing it as a life completed, instead of a life interrupted. We understand death only after it has placed its hands on someone we love. The sorrow we feel when we lose a loved one is the price we pay to have had them in our lives. Her death brings new experience to our lives, that of a wound that will not heal. Psychologically, losing a close relative can cause symptoms such as depression, anxiety, and feelings of guilt. Physical illness may also occur as the body becomes more vulnerable to emotional and environmental stressors. l hope and pray her family remain strong at this difficult time.

To her heartbroken brothers Mike, Ndumiso and all the family members, be comforted children of God. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure. To Umkhwenya your better half is gone, your soulmate is no more and your shinning star has departed from this world but she knows you tried your best but her fate was sealed on that Monday night, just be strong. To have been loved so deeply, even though the person who loved you is gone, will give you some protection forever. We never truly get over a loss, but we can move forward and evolve from it. Nothando is resting in God’s arms and she is in a better place now. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal. We will always love you MaNkonjeni!