UK: Munya Chawawa feels ‘pressure to live up to expectations’ when it comes to delivering viral comedy sketches

Reflecting on how he made his latest video, which targeted Will Smith’s Oscar slap, he added: ‘When I’m holiday, and I need to make a video, I think “cool, all I’ve got is a phone, and I’ve got the wifi connection of a remote Zimbabwean farm. So what am I gonna do? But you know, solutions not problems.”‘

He continued: ‘The video went out much later than I would have wanted because between myself and my editor, we are trying to make it look like I’m sitting behind Jada [Pinkett Smith] so going back to expectations, it was tough but that’s the thrill of it.’

Munya will be showcasing his comedic talents in BBC Three’s sister show [Munya and Filly Get Chilly] alongside Youtuber Yung Filly.

While Lee Mack and Holly Willoughby front the main programme, Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof on BBC One.

The grueling series sees eight celebs tested to the limit in the Italian Alps, guided by ‘Ice Man’ Wim – a motivational speaker and extreme athlete noted for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures – along the way.

The stars putting themselves through the daring adventure includes Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell, musical theatre star Alfie Boe, singer Chelcee Grimes, journalist Owain Wyn Evans, actress Tamzin Outhwaite, football coach Patrice Evra, presenter Gabby Logan, and rapper Professor Green.

However, the sub-zero temperatures were a little too much for Munya at one point.

‘There were many points in this challenge where I nearly lost all street cred,’ he said.

‘When you’re in that cold, every part shrivels off, and it was tough but I’m glad I did it.’