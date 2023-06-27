UK: Zimbabwe-born Downtown Kayoto is Hull’s next great musical hope

Merging elements of R&B, rap, indie and everything in between, Chinyadza dug deep for this record. ​“When I was making the EP, there were two paths in front of me. I could have continued making music where it’s experimental, like, I’m just doing it because I want to see what it sounds like,” he says. ​“It was more me scratching creative itches, as opposed to really sitting down and saying, ​‘Oh, what do I actually want to say in this moment of time? Do I have anything new to add to the conversation? And can I say it in a way that hasn’t been said before? Learning in Public is the start of me doing that.”

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Hull, Chinyadza first discovered his knack for making music at his secondary school. ​“I’m not gonna lie, it was decent,” he says of his old haunt’s music department. ​“They had studios and stuff – without that I definitely wouldn’t have started to dabble in making [music].” Raised on a diet of Kanye, Kendrick and Tyler, with a sprinkling of his parent’s Daniel Bedingfield tunes, Chinyadza quickly became hooked and began using his mum’s old phone to record scrappy songs at home.

But making it big wasn’t always the plan. For most of his childhood, Chinyadza wanted to be a doctor, hence the biochemistry degree. What changed? ​“Halfway through [uni], I was just like, I don’t want to do this,” he says. It probably helped that his music was starting to take off online, particularly after Pharrell Williams played DK’s song NAVIG8 on his Apple Music show. ​“I was like, actually, this seems like a once in a lifetime sort of thing. And I really feel like I’m good at it, so let me just do that.”

And now that uni’s done and dusted, Downtown Kayoto has all the time in the world to focus on becoming Hull’s next great musical hope. But first, he’s got to answer a few very important questions…