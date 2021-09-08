UNICEF Applauds Schools For Complying With Covid Regulations 

Spread This News











By Mandipa Masenyama

UNICEF has applauded primary schools for being compliant with Covid-19 regulations after reopening of learning institutions last week.

This comes after UNICEF officials and the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Tuesday visited Westlea Council Primary School to assess how the school has been copying, after few days of reopening.

The country’s Representative of UNICEF Tajudeen Oyewala was pleased with a good learning environment for school children especially in these trying times.

“Apart from making the classrooms ready, they have put in measures to screen the children and visitors before they come in,” Oyewala said.

“They even have a holding bay in case someone is sick before they are taken to the hospital,” he added.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Primary and Secondary education Tumisang Thabela said they were working hard to ensure safety for teachers and learners.

“The most important thing is to detect at the point of the onset when the temperature rises or danger, which is why we have the isolation room so that if any child shows that their temperature has elevated, we quickly call help to man,” Thabela said.

“What we actually try to do as a ministry together with the ministry of health is to make sure we detect as early as possible and arrest those situations and try to keep them as low as possible. No child will be sent away from school because they have not paid fees, that is what the Education Act says,” she added.