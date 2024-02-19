Unveiling The 5 Most Popular Sports At Online Betting Sites 

Spread This News

Have you ever wondered what the most popular sports in the world are? Many countries and cultures have their favourite sports, so how do you measure which ones are the most universally popular? Viewing figures are one metric, but a better one is to see the sports with the most interest on betting sites. We’ve collected the data and can boldly reveal the five biggest sports at online bookmakers are:

#1 Football/Soccer

Football – or soccer, as it’s known in the US – is comfortably the most popular sport to bet on. You’ll find it at every online betting site, and this non-Gamstop bookmakers guide from bettingnongamstop.com reveals some of the best places to go to bet on football.

As a sport, it’s popular pretty much all over the world; but it’s held in high pedigree in three major continents: Europe, South America and Africa. Football is a massive sport in all of these regions and the fanbases are some of the loudest out there. This contributes to its global popularity, but there are other reasons people love betting on soccer:

Thousands of events to bet on every day

Loads of betting markets: Both Teams To Score, Over/Under, First Goalscorer, etc.

Astounding live betting options

Most games are streamed around the world

We can’t foresee a moment when soccer isn’t sitting at the top of the sports pyramid; all other sports are simply playing catchup.

#2 American Football

From traditional football to its American counterpart. American football has seen huge advancements in betting popularity as the US moves to legalize online betting in more states. More importantly, the sport is branching out and receiving global appeal. However, the US market alone is responsible for it being so high on this list.

From what we understand, the key reason is the birth of Daily Fantasy Sports. Developed by brands like DraftKings, DFS is the idea of taking a fantasy football league and condensing it to a much smaller format. Instead of trying to pick a team full of the best players for the week ahead, you bet on which players will outperform others.

It’s a simple way to gamble on American football and the market is already predicted to exceed 76.51 billion dollars by 2030. Throw in the fact that regular sports betting is becoming more prominent in the US and American football is primed to thrive.

#3 Tennis

You won’t find many sports as universally appealing as tennis. A quick look at the men’s and women’s top 20 rankings shows players from all over the world:

Serbia

Spain

Italy

Greece

Australia

USA

China

Tunisia

Brazil

Chile

It’s a sport that spans all continents and captures large audiences throughout the year. Tennis is also a yearly sport, meaning there are tournaments during basically every month. The two main tours – ATP and WTA – officially conclude in November, but you still have the ITF Challenger’s circuit and many other professional tournaments away from the tours.

The sheer availability and accessibility of tennis make it popular with bettors and general sports fans. There’s an unpredictability to it as well – the tennis scoring system is so unique; two people can be evenly matched yet the scoreboard shows a convincing win for one player. With the development of a new Netflix series based on the sport, we might see it climb up into the number two spot within the next few years.

#4 Basketball

Sports fans traditionally see basketball as an American sport – and by all means, its popularity in the US is a big reason it makes this list. However, there’s a big basketball scene across Europe and many parts of Africa too.

It’s a far larger sport than people give it credit for, which is why it ranks fourth amongst betting fans. Again, the daily fantasy sports element is a huge part of its success, but people love betting on it due to the fast-paced action. Teams score every few seconds so it’s easy to place live bets and get amazing odds.

Much like football, basketball leagues exist all over the world, so this gives fans ample options to bet on.

#5 Horse Racing

Horse racing betting has declined in recent years as people question the morality of it. Nevertheless, it remains one of the top five sports at online betting sites. Betting on horse races is very traditional in some parts of the world – and there are plenty of massive races to whet your appetite:

The Grand National

The Kentucky Derby

The Dubai Cup

The Melbourne Cup

These are considered four of the biggest horse races in the world and the attract millions of viewers every year. That’s another key reason horse racing remains popular; it’s one of the only sports where every race is live-streamed on betting websites.

Which of these sports is your favourite – and do you think any other sports could creep onto this list in the future? If you choose to gamble on any of these sports, please remember to do so responsibly and set limits!