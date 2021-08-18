Wadiwa Wepamoyo Season 2 Premieres September

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

THE second season of the popular web series, Wadiwa Wepamoyo is set to premiere this September.

Wadiwa Wepamoyo produced by film producing company, College Central’s Derby Bheta and Ian Msakanda stole the hearts of many TV lovers when it made its debut in 2020.

The YouTube series went on to achieve hundreds of thousands of YouTube views.

Production and release of the series’ second season had been stalled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

College Central took to its social media platforms to announce the premiere of the second season with a post of main characters, Man Tawa played by Everson Chieza and Biko (Dillon Mafukidze).

The drama series features Afro-fusion singer, Lee McHoney, veteran actor Ben Mahaka, upcoming actresses, Tadiwa Bopoto and Monalisa Tendere.

Olympique Lyon striker, Tino Kadewere will make a guest appearance.