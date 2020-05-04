New Zimbabwe.com

WATCH: Emotional Welcome For UK-Based Zimbabwean Man After COVID-19 Recovery
Njabulilo Musa

4th May 2020
THERE was an emotional welcome by loved ones and neighbours as a UK-based Zimbabwean man, Njabulilo Musa returned home after recovering from COVID-19.

Musa of Northampton spent three weeks in intensive care on a ventilator.

The video shared by Diaspora Insurance has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Emotional Welcome Home after recovery from COVID19

