WATCH: Emotional Welcome For UK-Based Zimbabwean Man After COVID-19 Recovery

THERE was an emotional welcome by loved ones and neighbours as a UK-based Zimbabwean man, Njabulilo Musa returned home after recovering from COVID-19.
Musa of Northampton spent three weeks in intensive care on a ventilator.
The video shared by Diaspora Insurance has since gone viral on social media platforms.
