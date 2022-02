Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) reported Sunday that one supporter was killed while more than a dozen were injured after violent thugs attacked a campaign rally addressed by party leader Nelson Chamisa.

Thousands of supporters attended the rally at Mbizo 4 shopping centre in Kwekwe and defied attacks by machete wielding thugs suspected to be ruling Zanu PF supporters.

The video below shows the moment the thugs attacked;