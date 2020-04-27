WATCH: UK hospital staff celebrate Zimbabwean man’s recovery from Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

A Zimbabwean man who was hospitalised for Covid-19 in a United Kingdom hospital has recovered from the disease in one positive story to emerge from the crisis.

A video posted on social media shows the wheelchair-bound Joel Chingome being wheeled through the hospital corridor with staff lining up on either side of the passage clapping in celebration.

Reads a post on Facebook, “GOOD NEWS: Medical staff celebrate Covid-19 survivor, Leicester based Zimbabwean, Joel Chingome as he is discharged from hospital.

“Help us celebrate with them too.”

His recovery is a positive story to emerge from a situation in which dozens of Zimbabweans – the majority being those employed as frontline staff against the pandemic – have succumbed to the disease since a few weeks.