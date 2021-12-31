West Properties Donates US$50K Ivermectin

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

WEST Properties company (WestProp) has come to rescue of the government after it donated Covid-19 drugs, Ivermectim, worth US$50 000.

The donation comes at a time Covid-19 infections and deaths are spiking, with the country having recorded 2 107 new cases and 27 deaths on December 29.

Zimbabwe is still on a vaccination drive and was aiming to vaccinate six million people this year.

WestProp said the donation is going to save the country over US$3,6 million.

“As promised by our CEO to HE the President ( Emmerson Mnangagwa) that he would magnify his donation as the good steward here today we can witness the result of a consignment that cost US$50 000, saving the country US$3,6 million which is the value the tablets would sell on the open market for,” the company said.

“We as WestProp Zimbabwe are committed to doing our part as a good corporate citizen and we have taken heed of the challenges our nation is facing due to the Covid 19 Pandemic and the many people it has effected that can’t afford treatment. As our CFO and chairman of the CSR committee we officially extend our helping hand to the ministry through this donation of 550,000 Ivermectim tablets. We hope this will go a long way in the fight against Covid-19 and save lives,” WestProp further said.