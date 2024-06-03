What Are DonBet Sister Sites? Find Out How Many

Spread This News

The online casino industry’s continuous growth has seen many gamblers witness the rise of several online casinos, which kept fueling the consistent growth of the industry. Many online casinos rose in prominence as well as several restrictions to keeping addictions in control.

In the wake of the ever-evolving industry, Donbet Casino was launched in 2023, and it has been able to stand its ground against the fierce waves of competition in the casino sector. Despite its young age, Donbet moved the hearts of many gamblers enough to have them scouring the internet for online casinos that share some similarities with it. In this case, Donbet sister sites. In this article, we will be listing out all of its sisters as well as shed some light on some of them.

DonBet Sister Sites

DonBet Casino is an online casino that is owned and operated by Santeda International B.V., a Curacao-based company. This company, however, is no stranger to operating an online casino as it has up to five casinos in its portfolio.

DonBet Casino has five sister sites including Velobet, Rolletto Casino, Cosmobet, MyStake Casino and GoldenBet. They are all owned and operated by Santeda International B.V. of Parerawag 45, Curacao. It is unclear if the list goes longer than this, but these five are the most popular casinos under its belt, and you can find the best sister sites by checking sites not on GamStop. Now, let’s talk briefly about three of DonBet’s sister sites.

Velobet Casino

Velobet Casino is one of the best and most popular of DonBet’s sister sites. It was launched in the same year as DonBet, 2023, and yet both online platforms were able to amass a huge number of players without having to compete against each other. Launched in 2023, Velobet Casino quickly obtained its gambling license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, which was the same for its sister sites.

This license, however, certified that the online casino is legitimate and fair in all of its casino games being offered. Above all, it is completely secure from all hack attacks on the internet, so players’ sensitive data are safe and secured.

Velobet Casino boasts over 3000 casino games which cover all the basic and classic titles you can expect from an online casino competing with reputable ones. Players will find variations of games like Video Slots, Jackpots, Video Bingo, Bonus Buys, Baccarat, Blackjack, Craps, Monopoly, Roulette, and so much more. You don’t have to worry about its quality too, as they were developed and designed by leading software providers in the industry including NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, Microgaming, BGaming, Playson, Habanero, Play’n’ Go, Pragmatic Play and many more.

It didn’t leave out sports betting punters, as it offers a sportsbook section that features the most popular sports including football, basketball, boxing, volleyball, rugby, tennis and many more. Velobet Casino is one of the best sister sites of DonBet a player can stumble upon.

MyStake Casino

MyStake Casino is, probably, the most popular Donbet sister site, as it has been around since 2020, which gave it enough time to reach a larger audience around the globe. This online casino offers new players lots of promises, and it always manages to fulfil them, which plays an important role in increasing its reach of audience in many regions.

MyStake Casino has bonuses and promotions for every kind of player. So if you’re a lover of online slots, be ready to claim those free spins in multitude, and if you enjoy table games, you’ll get your bonuses.

Speaking of games, MyStake Casino has a massive library that contains over 4500 casino games consisting of online slots like Fruit Party, Reactoonz, Book Of Dead, Razor Shark, Wolf Gold, Starburst, Jammin’ Jars, and the classic Megaways titles. It also has a live casino section for table games like Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette, Poker, Mega Ball, Mega Wheel, Craps, Monopoly, and many more.

Just like its sister sites, MyStake has a sportsbook section for all kinds of betting markets for sports like football, basketball, boxing, formula 1, rugby, and many more. If you love video games, you can bet on that too in the Esports section.

Rolletto Casino

Rolletto Casino is another popular platform in the list of DonBet sister sites. It is one of the crypto-oriented casinos amongst its sisters, and it has been in the industry for as long as MyStake Casino. It was launched in 2020 by Santeda International and has a gambling license from the Curacao Gaming Authority.

Rolletto Casino prides itself in its casino library that offers over 4100 titles including online slots like Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Vikings and more. There are also table games like Baccarat, Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Mega Wheel, Craps, Mega Ball, Monopoly and more. A bit of mini-games were also sprinkled across its library.

It also offers a sportsbook section that provides betting odds for popular sports like football, basketball, tennis, boxing, rugby and many more. You can always bet on Esports tournaments for video games like Counter-Strike, Dota 2, League of Legends, and Starcraft.

Conclusion

While there are still two more DonBet sister sites including CosmoBet and GoldenBet Casino, the aforementioned three will be the extent of this article. Many similarities can be found in DonBet sister sites, so gamblers will get almost the same gambling experience albeit a bit different. However, always remember to gamble safely.