Spread This News

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations kicked off on January 13, 2024, in the Ivory Coast, with 24 national teams vying for continental glory. Among the favourites were defending champions Senegal, alongside World Cup semifinalists Morocco and a dynamic Nigerian team. Ultimately, it was hosts Ivory Coast who defied all odds to win it on home soil, beating Nigeria 2-1 in the final in Abidjan on Sunday.

Some of the world’s leading strikers, including Egypt and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah, Nigeria and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen, and Sadio Mane of Senegal, were expected to lead the race for the Golden Boot award. However, Salah’s hopes were dashed due to an injury, leaving the field open for others to contend for the honor.

Let’s find out who eventually emerged as the leading scorer in the just-concluded AFCON 2023.

Who clinched the AFCON 2023 Golden Boot? Here’s the list of top goalscorers:

Emilio Nsue from Equatorial Guinea clinched the Golden Boot at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, a remarkable feat celebrated by fans worldwide. Despite the formidable lineup of Europe’s top strikers in Ivory Coast, Nsue’s outstanding performance proved his prowess on the field. While he may not have been a favorite among BeMyBet Zambia‘s top contenders for the golden boot, his victory stands as a testament to his exceptional skill and determination.

Emilio Nsue’s remarkable feat of scoring five goals in four games went unmatched by some of the continent’s finest strikers, despite his country bowing out of the tournament in the Round of 16. This feat is particularly impressive for a 34-year-old who has predominantly played as a right-back throughout his career.

Emilio Nsue, formerly of Birmingham City and Middlesbrough, secured the Golden Boot award at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The 34-year-old emerged as the tournament’s top scorer, tallying five goals in four matches for Equatorial Guinea.

Nsue was quiet and subdued in Equatorial Guinea’s scoreless Group A opener against Nigeria, but he scored a hat-trick in a 4-2 win over Guinea-Bissau, before scoring a brace in the surprise 4-0 win over eventual champions Ivory Coast.

Mohamed Salah, renowned for his prolific scoring with 51 goals in 91 international appearances for Egypt, had only managed to net six goals at AFCON before this year. His chances of securing the Golden Boot depended heavily on Egypt’s progress in the tournament. Unfortunately, his aspirations were dashed early due to injury, leading to Egypt’s exit at the Round of 16 stage against DR Congo.

Here’s the rundown of the top scorers at AFCON 2023:

Emilio Nsue, Equatorial Guinea 5

Gelson Dala, Angola 4

= Mohamed Mustafa, Egypt 4

Baghdad Bounedjah, Algeria 3

= Mabululu Angola, 3

= Lassine Sinayoko, Mali 3

= Bertrand Traore, Burkina Faso 3

= Ademola Lookman, Nigeria 3

= Mohamed Bayo, Guinea 3

= Troost Ekong, Nigeria 3