Why are a Growing Number of Investors in Zimbabwe Using Online Trading Platforms?

Zimbabwe presents a number of lucrative opportunities for outside investors. Domestic factors such as a growing skilled labour force, relatively high literacy rates, a burgeoning agricultural sector, and a wealth of natural resources have already attracted the interest of many international firms.

However, it is also important to note that online trading is likewise presenting itself as a useful option for those who wish to become involved with the global investment ecosystem. Electronic trading platforms have gained a significant amount of attention and some of these are extremely popular. Let’s therefore quickly examine MetaTrader 4 (MT4) before discussing some of the united traits of this software package.

MT4 at a Glance

Originally launched as far back as 2004, MetaTrader is arguably one of the most recognised trading platforms on the open market. This system is primarily defined by its advanced charting capabilities as well as its access to numerous asset classes. In fact, MT4 is also used by institutional traders as well as wealth management firms. These are both clear indications of its popularity. While MT4 is still widely used, some individuals have begun to migrate to the next iteration (MetaTrader 5). However, MT5 can be somewhat complicated for beginners and it might therefore be a better idea to learn the ropes on MT4 before moving on. What additional features set this system apart?

Automated Trading Capabilities

Individuals and institutional investors alike are always looking for ways in which they can adopt a more efficient approach to trading. MT4 has therefore included unique algorithms that enable automated trading when desired. Not only is this beneficial for those who may be dealing with numerous open positions at any given time, but it may also help to prevent investors from succumbing to the pitfalls often attributed to emotional trading.

Access to Real-Time Market Data

Any trader is well aware of the fact that market conditions can often change within minutes or even seconds. Late-breaking economic news, rumours about a potential interest rate hike and even geopolitical events can all play important roles. Those who are unable to access this type of information will therefore place themselves at a greater risk of failing to take advantage of price movements. Thankfully, MT4 has included a feature that allows all users to monitor such metrics within a real-time scenario; enabling them to make on-the-spot decisions when warranted.

Multiple Technical Analysis Tools

As should be expected, this platform has been outfitted with a wide array of the latest technical analysis utilities. Here are some examples:

Currency pairs available in nine different time frames.

The option to view multiple charts simultaneously.

Relative Strength Index (RSI).

Moving Average Convergence/divergence (MACD).

Fibonacci charts.

There are currently more than 30 technical trading tools which all users can access; providing a unique level of insight that might otherwise not be possible.

Keeping the Criminals at Bay

Any investor who becomes involved with the digital community is well aware of the role that cybersecurity plays. Issues such as hacking, malware, phishing, and identity theft are all very real concerns. The developers of MT4 have likewise devoted a great deal of time in order to ensure that nothing is left to chance. For example, all information sent between two parties is automatically encrypted through the use of a 129-bit key. IP addresses will remain hidden and SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) is likewise employed. Note that all of these features apply to laptop computers as well as to those who instead choose to access MT4 through the use of a mobile device. Simply stated, important details will always remain behind closed doors when accessing MT4.

Putting it All Together

We can now see why a number of individuals from Zimbabwe are taking advantage of online investment opportunities with the help of MetaTrader. However, it should also be mentioned that this trading tool can be somewhat complicated for those who are new to the markets. It could therefore be a good idea to instead partner with a well-respected investment firm; especially for those who wish to become involved with the institutional side of trading.

As this technology continues to advance, there is little doubt that even more advantages will be offered. The era of digital trading is here to stay and there are now more options than ever before.