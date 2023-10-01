Why Casino License Is So Important?

Spread This News

One of the surest signs that a non GamStop casino is safe is that it has a valid license. But what does having a license really mean? The license not only assures us that the casino not on Gamstop operates seriously, it also shows that you as a player are taken care of. Here we will explain to you what the license of a casino tells us, quite specifically.

Ensures That the Owners of the Non GamStop Casino Have Clean Flour in the Bag

A non GamStop casino license is a security stamp that tells us that a casino is operated in line with current laws and regulations. We are talking here about the legislation of the country where the casino has its license from.

An online casino with a license from the Malta Gaming Authority, for example, must follow the legislation in Malta in order to retain its license. This means that the casino works to prevent financial crime, that they follow current tax rules and the like.

Licensed Non GamStop Casinos Must have a formal complaints procedure

Another reason why a non GamStop casino’s license affects its security is that it usually requires the casino to have a formal complaints procedure. This means that if you as a player have had a bad experience, you should be able to send a formal complaint.

When the complaint is processed, the authority that has given the non GamStop casino its license will be able to see if the casino has broken rules or laws. If this is the case, the casino may lose its license.

A formal complaints procedure is also important so that you as a player can get the help you are entitled to. Among other things, you must have access to a clear complaint form.

Fair Games

At safe and licensed non GamStop casinos, you must also be sure that you have access to fair games where the results cannot be manipulated in any way. These non GamStop casinos can usually show that independent third parties have checked that the results of the games are random.

Safe casinos without GamStop can refer to regular security checks from independent third parties. You will often find information about this at the bottom of the casino’s website, for example in the form of a “Fair Play” symbol or similar.

A fair game will have an RNG (Random Number Generator) which ensures that the result is random, and not influenced by the casino or anyone else in any way.

Responsible Gambling

A license also means that claims are made against the non GamStop casino in connection with responsible gambling. Among other things, the non GamStop casino must have tools in place that allow players to prevent gambling addiction.

By limiting how much money you spend or how many hours you play per day, you can also limit the risk of gambling addiction.

Among other things, the tools should enable you to do the following:

Deposit limit

Time limit

Bet limit

Loss limit

Self-exclusion (both permanent and temporary)

Contact Details for Organizations That Can Help Gambling Addicts

You should be able to use these tools easily, so that you get the best possible control over your own spending and gambling. This is also something the casino’s customer service should be able to help you with.

Danger Signals: How to Spot Unsafe Casinos?

So far, we have taken a closer look at various factors that characterize safe non GamStop casinos. But what danger signals should you really look for if you want to be able to detect unsafe online casinos?

Certain factors are repeated at rogue online casinos. Here we will take a closer look at some of them!

Bonuses Are Too Good to Be True

If you visit a non GamStop casino that advertises an improbable good bonus, it may be wise to be a little careful. At many safe casinos you will find great bonuses, but if the bonus is almost too good to be true, it often is just that.

Remember that some non GamStop casinos try to attract players precisely through bonuses. If you are promised a fantastic and large bonus, there may be a very high turnover requirement to take into account. Therefore, always read the bonus terms carefully.

Terms That Are Unclear or Difficult to Understand

If the online casino has bonus terms or other terms that are difficult to understand, this may be due to the casino trying to hide unfavorable terms that are written in the fine print.

If you cannot find information about payment routing, turnover requirements and the like, you should steer clear of the online casino. This is information that should be readily available to players, as it has a major impact on the gaming experience.

Feel free to check whether the online casino has clear terms and conditions at the bottom of the website. If the terms are extremely long and complicated, it is usually difficult for most people to understand them. A serious and user-friendly casino makes it as easy as possible for you!

It Is Difficult to Contact Customer Service

Another sign that the non GamStop casino you are considering is not secure is that customer service is difficult to reach. If those who work in the support department do not respond to your questions, complaints and inquiries within a reasonable time, this should cause the warning lights to flash.

When we test non GamStop casinos for you, we always check that customer service is well-functioning and easy to contact. It is an advantage if the casino has contact methods such as live chat and email so that you can reach them in a free and easy way.

The vast majority of non GamStop casinos offer customer service, but a few rogue operators have no contact options.

Also, check what kind of opening hours the online casino has. Are they available 24/7? Or can you only reach them during normal opening hours? Both can work well, as long as you know you can get a response within a reasonable time (maximum 1-2 working days per email).

Unknown Game Providers

When exploring a new casino, it may also be a good idea to check the range of games. What kind of game providers does the online casino cooperate with? If you do not see any big or well-known names, this indicates that the casino is not of top-notch quality.

Most safe online casinos have games from both Evolution Gaming, NetEnt, Quickspin, Play’n GO and other major suppliers. If you only see unfamiliar provider names, the online casino may not be worth betting on.

At the same time, it is good to remember that many serious non GamStop casinos also offer games from small and relatively unknown providers. Many people find it exciting to test out games of the rarer variety, and this can be both safe and fun as long as the casino is otherwise serious.