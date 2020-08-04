WWE superstar Nikki Bella delighted with first child

Spread This News











By Munashe Makuwe

WWE superstar Nikki Bella has welcomed the birth of her first child with fiancé Artem Chigvintsev.

The Total Bella reality TV star took to Instagram on Sunday, August 2 to share the special news.

“Our baby boy is here and we couldn’t be HAPPIER and more in LOVE! Everyone is safe and healthy,” Nikki shared.

She said her baby was born on 31 July, just one day before her sister, Brie Bella, gave birth to her second child.

In one of Nikki’s posts back in January this year, she told followers that being a mom was something she longed for in her life.

Making this momentous occasion even more special is the fact that Brie, Nikki’s twin sister also recently welcomed her second child.

Fans of the reality show are in luck, both Brie and Nikki’s journeys to motherhood will be documented on season six of the E! reality show later this year.

“So you’re going to see pregnancy, labors and new mommies—well, new mommy for me,” Nikki stated on an episode of The Bellas Podcast.