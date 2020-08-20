Zambia vice president tests positive for Covid-19

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZAMBIA’s vice president Inonge Mutukwa has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was revealed in a tweet by President Edgar Lungu who wished his deputy good health.

“I have wished Her Honour the Republican Vice President Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina a quick recovery after she tested positive for #Covid_19 following a positive result of her daughter with whom she stays with,” Lungu said.

The 79-year-old politician’s condition was however said to be stable and she was recovering from home.