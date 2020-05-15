Zim Covid-19 cases jump to 42

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FOUR more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Zimbabwe to 42.

Two of the patients recently travelled from South Africa while the travel history of the other two cases has not been provided.

In its daily update on the coronavirus situation in the country, the Health Ministry said of the four cases, two were discovered at a quarantine centre in Mashonaland West province, one was recorded in Harare and another in Mashonaland East.

“The Ministry reports that 4 cases tested positive for COVID-19 today, 1 positive case from Mashonaland East Province and 1 from Harare, both travellers from South Africa.

“The other 2 are from a quarantine centre in Mashonaland West Province.”

To date, Zimbabwe now has 42 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 13 recoveries while four have succumbed to the virus.

Of the 42, 25 are active cases.