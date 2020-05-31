Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 178

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

FOUR more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Zimbabwe to 178.

The new cases are returnees and are currently under self isolation.

In its daily Covid-19 update Sunday, the Health Ministry said three were returnees from South Africa and one from Mozambique.

“Four cases tested positive for Covid-19 today.

“These are returnees from Mozambique (1) and South Africa (3) who are all isolated.”

To date, Zimbabwe has 178 Covid-19 confirmed cases, 29 recoveries and four deaths.

Of the 178 cases, 145 are active cases.