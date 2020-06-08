Zim Covid-19 cases rise to 287 as more SA returnees test positive

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

CONFIRMED cases of Covid-19 in Zimbabwe have risen to 287 with 237 active cases.

This comes after five returnees from South Africa tested positive Monday.

“Five cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated,” said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Covid-19 cases in the country.

The ministry said 12 recoveries have been reported with 11 from Masvingo province and one from Mashonaland East.

“Recoveries were recorded by Masvingo Province (11) and Mashonaland East Province (1).

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 287; recovered 46; active cases 237 and 4 deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.”