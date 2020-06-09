Zim Covid-19 cases shoot to 314

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWE’S confirmed Covid-19 cases Tuesday shot to 314 as more returnees from South Africa continued to test positive for the global pandemic.

All new cases are those of 27 returnees from South Africa and are all under isolation.

To date, Zimbabwe has 314 Covid-19 confirmed cases with 267 active while there have been 46 recoveries and 4 deaths since the outbreak was declared in the country in March this year.

In it’s daily situation update, the Health ministry said all the new cases were under isolation.

“Twenty-seven cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These are all returnees from South Africa and are all isolated.

“Today 515 RDT screening tests and 352 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 54 535 (32 282 and 22 253 PCR).

“To date the total number of confirmed cases is 314; recovered 46, active cases 264 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.”