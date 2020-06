Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

CONFIRMED Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe Wednesday shot to 401 with recoveries on 63 and deaths still on four, the Health Ministry confirmed in its daily update.

“Ten cases tested positive for Covid-19 today (Wednesday). These are all returnees from South Africa and all are isolated. Mashonaland Central recorded one recovery,” the ministry said.

Zimbabwe now has a total of 334 active cases with Harare leading with 128.