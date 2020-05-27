Zim Covid-19 cases surge to 63

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

ZIMBABWE’S confirmed coronavirus cases have risen to 63 after seven returnees under quarantine in Beitbridge tested positive for the pandemic.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Health in its regular update of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Said the ministry, “Seven (7) new cases tested positive for Covid-19 today. These are returnees from South Africa who are quarantined in Beitbridge.

“To date, the total number of confirmed cases is 63, recovered 25, active cases 34 and 4 deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.”