Zim rapper ‘Gosh Da Reel’ and SA’s ‘Andrea De Beatboxer’ drops debut joint EP

AFTER years of collaborating frequently on different projects, the two artists from neighbouring countries decided to release their first joint project.

According to the artists, music is a drug which they are both addicted to and that is why the EP is called ‘Addicted’. However, none of them is hooked to hooked to real drugs.

All tracks on the EP were produced by Andrea De Beatboxer, mixed by both Gosh and Andrea and mastered Gosh Da Reel. It also features Dancehall Keddah, PH Ngwana Magrizza, Lady Lyric, Abedi Zw and Rethabile Khaile.

Andrea De Beatboxer is a versatile beatboxer, vocalist and producer from Welkom, South Africa.

He was one of the top six finalists on SABC 1’s U Can Do it talent show hosted by kwaito Arthur Mafokate and was given an opportunity to be mentored by Arthur under his record label “999 Music.”

He has worked with likes of Chomee, DJ Aj, Mzambiya, Blaklez and Ishmael and managed to the stage with Mafikizolo, Cassper Nyovest, Jack Parow, Mandoza, Brickz, Zola 7, Oskido and DJ Tira.

Gosh Da Reel (born Kudakwashe Pfekerai) is an international award winning rapper from Chiredzi, Zimbabwe.

He won the BIWST 1 song of 2017 award in UK and, prior to that, was nominated Best New Artist at the 2014 Masvingo Music Awards in Zimbabwe.

His single “Number” featuring Andrea De Beatboxer from South Africa is the first song by an African artist to top the Official European Independent Music Chart (broadcasting weekly on over 800 radio stations in Europe, USA and Canada) for three consecutive weeks.

Gosh recently dropped a refilled version of his latest album ‘Do Not Listen To This Album’ with a bonus track featuring South African singer Coolkiid who recently collaborated with King Monada on Ubuye and Emotionz DJz on Messiah alongside Cassper Nyovest, Zuma and Noluntu Vilakazi.

Apart from being a rapper, Gosh once worked as a production assistant on hip hop tv show “The Hot Box” hosted by former Star FM DJ and female rapper Black Bird. The show used to air on ZBC TV in 2014.