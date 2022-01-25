Zimbabwe Cricket Under-19s Brace For Scotland Test 

Spread This News

Sports Reporter

AFTER failing to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the ICC Under-19 World Cup, the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team will be aiming to finish their campaign on a high when they face Scotland in the Plate Quarter-Final 3 Wednesday.

Zimbabwe’s hopes of reaching the last eight of the competition were shattered after they lost to Afghanistan by 109 runs in their decisive Group C match last Saturday.

The loss meant the Young Chevrons finished third and failed to qualify to the Super League stage while group winners Pakistan and runners-up Afghanistan emerged from the pool, as only the two top teams from each group progressed to the Super League.

The Prosper Utseya-coached side will now be hoping to return to winning ways when they face a good Scottish side at the Queens Park Oval Cup in Port of Spain, Trinidad.

Zimbabwe will be aiming for a good run in the Plate Competition to ensure that they secure seeking to salvage the pride after losing the bid to play in the Super League.

In addition to salvaging lost pride, Utseya will be aiming to finish inside the top 11 from the 16 team competition in order for them to secure automatic qualification for the next edition of the competition.

Zimbabwe had started their campaign with a resounding 228-run win over Papua New Guinea (PNG) before the two back-to-back defeats to Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Scotland Under-19, led by Charlie Peet, on the contrary, have lost all three of their games and finished bottom of Group D.