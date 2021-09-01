Zimbabwe Eases Sports Limits For Vaccinated People

Spread This News











BBC News

ZIMBABWE has announced a further easing of Covid restrictions in the sports and arts sectors, but access will only given to fully vaccinated people.

It follows a reduction in new Covid-19 cases with 192 new cases and three deaths recorded on Tuesday.

Authorities have also removed compulsory quarantine requirement for travellers from countries with a high prevalence of the Delta variant, despite the variant accounting for 98% of the country’s cases.

Businesses including cinemas, art galleries and fitness centres will reopen at half capacity.

Workers’ unions say the requirement for clients and workers to be full vaccinated is discriminatory.

While Zimbabwe is one of Africa’s leaders in vaccinations, only 16% of the targeted number of people have been full inoculated.

A million more people slipped into extreme poverty in Zimbabwe since March last year as a result of lockdown measures, according to the World Bank.