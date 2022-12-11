Zimbabwean-Australian who stars as Will Smith’s wife says forced to work overseas due to ‘overt racism’

Spread This News

By Daily Mail Australia

Zimbabwean-Australian Charmaine Bingwa has revealed she was forced to leave the country to get roles, claiming that black actors aren’t ‘reflected on screen in Australia’.

The Good Fight star, 37, who was born in Perth to Zimbabwean parents, said she moved to the US for a better chance at landing roles.

“Racism is always slow moving, it’s hard and slow to change,” she told News Corp Australia.

“I think in Australia, we’re definitely making strides towards it. I’m glad it is starting. I think we’re at the beginning, for people, indigenous people in Australia,” she said.

“You know, I experienced overt racism, but I think it’s more the subtle, institutionalised stuff we’re privy to in Australia.

“The fact that I moved to America to have a better chance of having an acting career because at the time, I know what it’s since changed, but at the time you wouldn’t see people like me reflected on screen in Australia.”

The 37-year-old, who in 2018 became the first woman of colour to get the Heath Ledger Scholarship for emerging artists, is currently starring in Emancipation alongside Will Smith.

Charmaine was up against hundreds of candidates by a highly-acclaimed judging panel for the 2018 Heath Ledger Scholarship, and remarkably made history as the first black woman to win the coveted award.

She took a moment on stage after her win to credit the late Heath Ledger in inspiring her to openly come out as gay.

Referring to the late Heath’s iconic performance in Brokeback Mountain, the budding actress said: ‘It inspired me to live my life to the fullest and I came out as openly gay. That’s the power of performance.’