Zimbabwean ‘Sex Education’ Director Bags BAFTA Nomination

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMBABWEAN film director Runyararo Mapfumo has been nominated for the British Academy of Film and Television (BAFTA) awards 2022 in the Fiction : Emerging Talent category.

Mapfumo directed season 3 of critically acclaimed Netflix British comedy drama series, Sex Education alongside Ben Taylor. She has credits on episodes 4, 6, 7 and 8 of the Netflix series.

Sex Education created by Laurie Nunn, follows the lives of high students at Moordale Secondary as they navigate sexual intimacy.

Mapfumo was nominated alongside Adjani Salmon (Writer), Dreaming Whilst Black, Nathan Bryon (Writer), Bloods and Nida Manzoor (Writer/Director), We Are Lady Parts.

She shared the news in a tweet: “My heart is so full! Overflowing with gratitude! This nomination is a dream come true!

“Thank you so much, @BAFTA and the jury. What company to be in, congratulations to the other nominees. I’m honoured!”

Sex Education scooped four other nominations in the Photography & Lighting Fiction, Scripted Casting, Female Performance in a Comedy Role and Male Performance in a Comedy Role categories.

The BAFTA TV Awards are set for May 8 at London’s Royal Festival Hall after the BAFTA TV Craft awards on April 24.

The awards ceremony will this year host a physical gathering after the 2021 edition was done virtually.