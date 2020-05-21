Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 Cases Shoot To 51

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe has risen to 51 after three people tested positive this Thursday, the ministry of health confirmed.

On Wednesday the cases were at 48 after two people tested positive on the day.

“Three cases tested positive today (Thursday). Two cases are returnees from Botswana who both tested positive on the 8th day of quarantine and one is a Harare resident with no history of travel,” the ministry said.

“To date the total number of confirmed cases is 51, recovered 18, active cases 29 and four deaths since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.”