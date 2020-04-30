Zimra employee tests positive to Covid-19

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

ZIMBABWE Revenue Authority (Zimra) Commissioner General Faith Mazani Wednesday announced one of the customs staff officers has tested positive for Covid-19 in Bulawayo.

In circular dated 29 April, Mazani said the staff member, now Covid-19 patient, and two others had been under home isolation for a month after they “interacted with an external individual who later tested positive for Covid19.”

After a month in isolation, the three staff members resumed work on 26 April upon which a follow up testing was conducted with one found positive.

“This is to advise that one of our staff members based in Bulawayo has tested positive for coronavirus, according to test results released by the Ministry of Health and Child Care today, April 29, 2020,” Mazani told the staff members.

The Zimra boss added that the Covid-19 infected staff member who is showing no symptoms, had come into contact with 15 other employees of the tax collector after resuming work and all have been sent into isolation while waiting for their results.

Mazani said Bulawayo offices have since been closed until 4 May to allow full disinfection.

See Zimra circular: